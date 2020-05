Barbara Diane Barnett73, of Canton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Salesville, Ohio. Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; grandson, Timothy Walton; sister, Coral Jean and parents, Ed and Geneva McKimmie. Diane is survived by her daughters, Traci Walton and Jacki Amburgey; grandchildren, Matt Walton, Haley Walton (Austin Tucker) and Davis Amburgey; great-grandson, Jackson Tucker; brothers, Ed McKimmie and Butch McKimmie; sister, Marlene (Gary) Moore and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.In honoring Diane's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721