Barbara Diane Barnett
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Diane Barnett

73, of Canton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Salesville, Ohio. Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; grandson, Timothy Walton; sister, Coral Jean and parents, Ed and Geneva McKimmie. Diane is survived by her daughters, Traci Walton and Jacki Amburgey; grandchildren, Matt Walton, Haley Walton (Austin Tucker) and Davis Amburgey; great-grandson, Jackson Tucker; brothers, Ed McKimmie and Butch McKimmie; sister, Marlene (Gary) Moore and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In honoring Diane's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved