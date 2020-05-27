Barbara Diane Barnett
73, of Canton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Salesville, Ohio. Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; grandson, Timothy Walton; sister, Coral Jean and parents, Ed and Geneva McKimmie. Diane is survived by her daughters, Traci Walton and Jacki Amburgey; grandchildren, Matt Walton, Haley Walton (Austin Tucker) and Davis Amburgey; great-grandson, Jackson Tucker; brothers, Ed McKimmie and Butch McKimmie; sister, Marlene (Gary) Moore and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In honoring Diane's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
73, of Canton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Salesville, Ohio. Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; grandson, Timothy Walton; sister, Coral Jean and parents, Ed and Geneva McKimmie. Diane is survived by her daughters, Traci Walton and Jacki Amburgey; grandchildren, Matt Walton, Haley Walton (Austin Tucker) and Davis Amburgey; great-grandson, Jackson Tucker; brothers, Ed McKimmie and Butch McKimmie; sister, Marlene (Gary) Moore and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In honoring Diane's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.