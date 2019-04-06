Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA PERNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. PERNELL


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BARBARA E. PERNELL Obituary
Barbara E. Pernell

age 77 of Massillon, OH, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on August 28, 1941 in Wheeling, WV, to the late Edward and Wilma Weeks. Barbara was a volunteer at the former Affinity Hospital, was an avid reader and animals were her passion.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Pernell; her children: Brian Pernell and Michelle (Robert) Miller; grandson, Eric Miller; sisters, Nancy (Richard) Leonard and Judy (James) Funkhouser; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services planned and a private burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Massillon. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now