Barbara E. Pernell
age 77 of Massillon, OH, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on August 28, 1941 in Wheeling, WV, to the late Edward and Wilma Weeks. Barbara was a volunteer at the former Affinity Hospital, was an avid reader and animals were her passion.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Pernell; her children: Brian Pernell and Michelle (Robert) Miller; grandson, Eric Miller; sisters, Nancy (Richard) Leonard and Judy (James) Funkhouser; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours or services planned and a private burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Massillon. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019