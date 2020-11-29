1/1
Barbara Ellen Baldwin
Barbara Ellen Baldwin

87, slipped from this earth and its boundaries on Wednesday, November, 25 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Baldwin, her mother, Alice (Hoover) Sirotnik, and her father, Lloyd Hoover. Barbara insisted that she had the best mother in the world. She is also preceded in death by sister in law, Lucille (Schalm) and Frederick Jenkins and children. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Pam Spalding) Baldwin, and Ann (Dudley) Hinote. Grandchildren Hope (Baldwin) and Ian Cunliff, and Scott Baldwin. She is survived by her great grandchildren, Josephine & Pierce Cunliff. She is also survived by her sister, Linda (Victor) Burke, Niece Lisa Lynn (Bruce) May and children. In laws Marian (Richard) Fowler and her niece, Sarah (Scott) Davis.

She was a graduate of McKinley High School, 1950, and the Mercy School of Nursing, 1953.

She was the essence of compassion, gentleness, kindness and generosity. These attributes served her well as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and nurse.

She delighted in serving others with her talents in cooking, sewing, knitting, painting, acting, woodworking, and organizational skills. She was a founding member of the Meals on Wheels Program in Canton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, music (multi-instrumentalist), plays, dogs, finding a great bargain, reading and gardening. One of her favorite verses was, "The song is ended but the melody lingers on" . . . (Irving Berlin)." …as long as you remember me (Barbara Baldwin)."

She will be remembered fondly and with love by all who knew her. Godspeed. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
