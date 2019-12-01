|
Barbara Ellen Day
87, of Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Canton Regency Senior Living, Canton, Ohio. She was born near Barnesville, Ohio on May 3, 1932 a daughter of the late Harold Mansel Book and Dorothy Jane Miller Book Day Schmalstieg. Ellen was a former cosmetology instructor at the National Beauty College in North Canton, Ohio and was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ, Canton, Ohio. She enjoyed playing euchre, shooting, and enjoyed spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sheridan Day Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Elliot Day. Surviving are two sons, John R. Day of Sandyville, Ohio, Carl D. (Cheryl Ann) Day of Johnstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sara (Josh) Campbell, John Sheridan Day, Alison Day, Casey Ann Day; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Natalie, Addison, and Sophia Campbell.
Friends will be received at the Northwest Church of Christ, 3904 38th St. N.W. Canton, Ohio from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with a service at 7:00 p.m. with John Wright officiating. Friends will then be received at the Watters Funeral Home, 37501 State Route 78 West, Woodsfield, Ohio from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with Lance Lindenberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Stafford Cemetery, Stafford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Church of Christ, 3904 38th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718.
Watters, (740)472-1440
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019