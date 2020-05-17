Barbara F. Grahamage 94 of Massillon passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.she was born on June 21, 1925 in Galatia, IL to the late Roy and Julia (Fowler) Robinson.In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, James William Graham, and second husband, John Thomas Graham.She was a very strong-willed woman with a great sense of humor. Barbara is survived by her son, Joe Graham of Massillon, granddaughters, Krystal Graham and Brittany Graham, grandson, Michael Graham, five great-grandchildren, brother, Roy Robinson of Connecticut, and nephews Greg, Tommy, and Roy Robinson, all of Connecticut.There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.