Barbara F. Graham
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara F. Graham

age 94 of Massillon passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.she was born on June 21, 1925 in Galatia, IL to the late Roy and Julia (Fowler) Robinson.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, James William Graham, and second husband, John Thomas Graham.

She was a very strong-willed woman with a great sense of humor. Barbara is survived by her son, Joe Graham of Massillon, granddaughters, Krystal Graham and Brittany Graham, grandson, Michael Graham, five great-grandchildren, brother, Roy Robinson of Connecticut, and nephews Greg, Tommy, and Roy Robinson, all of Connecticut.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved