BARBARA GRACE LABUDA
Barbara Grace LaBuda

Age 76, of Magnolia, passed away Wed., June 3, 2020. She was born April 20, 1944 in Clover, PA, a daughter of the late Clair and Catherine (Updyke) Burns, and had been a Magnolia resident since 1999. She was retired from The Timken Company where she packed bearings. Barbara had attended Compassion Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Stephen M. Labuda on Sept. 2, 2019, two sisters and one brother, Elaine Dreher, Judy Shipley, and Buster Burns. Barbara is survived by three daughters, Tina Stanton and Carl, Tracy Cuevas, and Kerry (Scott) Covert, six grandchildren, Catherine Stanton, Christopher (Aziza) Stanton, Chasity (Zac) Greathouse, Emma Covert, Jeremiah Covert, and Jacob Covert, four great-grandchildren, Layla, Lakota, Isabella, and Fabian, two sisters and one brother, Rose Ann Neely, Shirley Utt, and Robert (Tanya) Burns.

Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Schumacher officiating. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. There will be no calling hours. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home web site and face book starting at 10:45 a.m. Wed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Hazen Ministries, 5716 Louisville St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
