Barbara H. DeFrancesco
Barbara H. DeFrancesco

age 84, died Tuesday at her home surrounded by family. Born in Cleveland, she had lived in the Canton/ North Canton area most of her life, was a retired purchasing manager, member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and an avid Bingo player.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Pat DeFrancesco; parents, Elroy and Helen Barnard and a sister, Mary Ann Linton. Survived by her daughters, Kathy (Joe) Bertsch, Judy DeFrancesco and Jennifer (Denise Zerucha) DeFrancesco; sons, Patrick (Elizabeth) DeFrancesco and John (Molly) DeFrancesco; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who all called her "Grandma Frisco".

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Paul Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank or the House of Loreto. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
