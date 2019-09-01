|
|
Barbara J. Forrer
70, of Wooster, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis,TN 38105.
Barbara was born June 20, 1949 in Wooster, Ohio to Floyd Sebastian and Iona {Kaser} Drouhard. She married Larry Forrer on June 26, 1971. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Larry (David Prichard) Forrer Jr. of Arlington, Va., Nichole Forrer of Massillon; grandchildren, Jayden Forrer and Paityn Forrer; brothers, Floyd Drouhard of Rittman and Larry (Karen) Drouhard of Mansfield; sister, Linda (Joey) Gamble of Dalton; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
Roberts Funeral Home, 330-345-5665
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019