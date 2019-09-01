Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
330-345-5665
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel
Wooster, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel
Wooster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Forrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Forrer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Forrer Obituary
Barbara J. Forrer

70, of Wooster, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis,TN 38105.

Barbara was born June 20, 1949 in Wooster, Ohio to Floyd Sebastian and Iona {Kaser} Drouhard. She married Larry Forrer on June 26, 1971. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Larry (David Prichard) Forrer Jr. of Arlington, Va., Nichole Forrer of Massillon; grandchildren, Jayden Forrer and Paityn Forrer; brothers, Floyd Drouhard of Rittman and Larry (Karen) Drouhard of Mansfield; sister, Linda (Joey) Gamble of Dalton; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

Roberts Funeral Home, 330-345-5665
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now