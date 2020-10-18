1/1
Barbara J. Toma
1928 - 2020
Barbara J. Toma

Together Again

Age 92, of Canton, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1928 in Canton, a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Volk) Tucker, and was a life resident. Barbara was a 1946 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charlie Toma, on June 25, 2018;, and two sisters, Lola Crawford and Betty Ann Stevenson. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Sandy and Kathy Toma; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Michael Bobish, and Brian and Lynn Toma; two great-grandchildren, Dinah and Max Ward; three sisters-in-law, Florence Paul, Annie Toma, and Mary Calendine; nieces and nephews; and two grand-dogs, Stuey and Charlotte.

A Private Family Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Hennis Care Centre in Dover for the wonderful care and love they gave to Barbara the three and a half years she was there. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memories & Condolences
