Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skinner Funeral Home - Cumberland
1245 1st Ave
Cumberland, WI 54829
(715) 822-2345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Home
1245 1st Ave
Cumberland, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
Cumberland, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
Cumberland, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CSUTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA JANE CSUTI


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA JANE CSUTI Obituary
Barbara Csuti

Barbara Jane Csuti, 87, of Cumberland, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born in Homeworth, OH, on January 31, 1932. She was the daughter of John Rockefeller Gween and Louise (Decker) Gween. While attending high school she worked in a bakery, and as a carhop and waitress at a restaurant. After graduating from Alliance High School, she was employed at Ohio Tool and Drill Co. Barbara married Frank Csuti from Malvern, OH on September 16, 1950. In 1954, they moved to Crystal Lake, IL. In 1962, they moved to Cumberland, WI.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank A. of Cumberland; many children, grand and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

skinnerfh.com

Skinner Funeral Home, 715-822-2345
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -