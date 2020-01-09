|
Barbara Csuti
Barbara Jane Csuti, 87, of Cumberland, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born in Homeworth, OH, on January 31, 1932. She was the daughter of John Rockefeller Gween and Louise (Decker) Gween. While attending high school she worked in a bakery, and as a carhop and waitress at a restaurant. After graduating from Alliance High School, she was employed at Ohio Tool and Drill Co. Barbara married Frank Csuti from Malvern, OH on September 16, 1950. In 1954, they moved to Crystal Lake, IL. In 1962, they moved to Cumberland, WI.
She is survived by her loving husband, Frank A. of Cumberland; many children, grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020