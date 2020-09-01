1/1
BARBARA JAYNE HERSPOOL KOPATZ
Barbara Jayne Herspool Kopatz

age 98, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020.

With social distancing guidelines and masks required, the family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel from 10:00 am to 10:45 am with a celebration of Barbara's life to follow at 11:00 am. After that a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd. NW, Canton, Ohio 44718. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE Louisville, OH 44641.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs at The Gables of Green in Uniontown, Homestead Hospice, and the Inn at Whitewood Village in North Canton for their care, compassion, and kindness during this time. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
Dear Kopatz Family, I am sorry. Barb was such a good friend and a wonderful person. Thelma
Thelma Clark
Friend
