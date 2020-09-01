Barbara Jayne Herspool Kopatz
age 98, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020.
With social distancing guidelines and masks required, the family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel from 10:00 am to 10:45 am with a celebration of Barbara's life to follow at 11:00 am. After that a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd. NW, Canton, Ohio 44718. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE Louisville, OH 44641.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs at The Gables of Green in Uniontown, Homestead Hospice, and the Inn at Whitewood Village in North Canton for their care, compassion, and kindness during this time. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
