Jan & The Kopatz Family: My Deepest Condolences And Prayers For Your Family. I Met Mrs. Kopatz In 1981 When I Worked With Jan At The U.S. Bankruptcy Court. She Was Such A Sweet And Kind Lady And I Felt Like I Had Known Her Forever During My Visits To Her Home With Jan. Heaven Has Inherited Another Earth Angel And She Will Truly Be Missed.

Robert & Marezella McCrary

Friend