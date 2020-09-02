1/
BARBARA JAYNE HERSPOOL KOPATZ
Barbara Jayne Herspool Kopatz

With social distancing guidelines and masks required, the family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel from 10:00 am to 10:45 am with a celebration of Barbara's life to follow at 11:00 am. After that a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd. NW, Canton, Ohio 44718. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE Louisville, OH 44641.

Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Harry & Mary Moulton
Family
September 1, 2020
Barb was a great lady who was very interesting to talk to. Our deepest sympathy
To Kurt and his family. We will keep the family in our prayers.










Alice Koile
Family
September 1, 2020
Jan & The Kopatz Family: My Deepest Condolences And Prayers For Your Family. I Met Mrs. Kopatz In 1981 When I Worked With Jan At The U.S. Bankruptcy Court. She Was Such A Sweet And Kind Lady And I Felt Like I Had Known Her Forever During My Visits To Her Home With Jan. Heaven Has Inherited Another Earth Angel And She Will Truly Be Missed.
Robert & Marezella McCrary
Friend
September 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. You are all in our prayers at this time. She was such a sweet lady. I remember speaking with her when they visited Gust, we lived next door to him on Rowland for many years. I enjoyed the cards she sent out every Christmas.
Betty Leasure and family
Betty Leasure
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
Dear Kopatz Family, I am sorry. Barb was such a good friend and a wonderful person. Thelma
Thelma Clark
Friend
August 31, 2020
Thelma Clark
Friend
