Barbara Jean Ridley Amison
Age 77, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. She was born on September 16,1942 in Macon Ga. to the late Aldean (Joe) & Ruby Ridley. Barbara graduated from McKinley High School, class of 1960. She retired from Canton City Schools after 26 years of service. Barbara loved to go for walks, but her passion was baking. She was famous for her pound cakes and sweet potato pies that she loved to make for church gatherings, friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Amison and a brother, Roger Ridley. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory five children, Marilyn Ridley, Barbara Ridley, Dwain (Melanie) Amison, Frederick (Simone) Amison and Steven Amison; sisters, Vivian Williams and Freda Ward; and brothers, William (Betty) Ridley, Phil (Willadean) Ridley and Frank (Francesca) Ridley. Barbara has eight grandchildren, Deserea, Lauren, and Sgt. Darius Amison, William Smith, Sierra Rae and Sophie Amison, Tiffany Harris, Alexander Amison and 14 great grandchildren. Special Friends, Mrs. Margaret Robinson, Teresa Brewer, Joann Lowery, Connie Lewis, Ora Williams and Mrs. Pender. Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be private for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020