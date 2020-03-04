Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Barbara Jean Brown


1943 - 2020
Barbara Jean Brown Obituary
Barbara Jean Brown

age 76 of Canton, Ohio was ushered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1943 in Claysville, Pa., to the late Donald E. and Julia F. (Rusmisel) Kerns. She attended Wells Elementary School and completed her education at Timken Vocational High School. Barbara was employed by the former Halle Brothers Company. She was an accomplished musician, poet, and very gracious hostess. Barbara will be remembered as a "church mother" with a caring heart and compassion for others. She was active in children's ministry. She was a dedicated wife, helpmate, and pastoral secretary at the churches where her husband was senior minister.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by a sister, Nancy J. Brownfield, and two brothers, Donald E. Kerns Jr. and Robert Wayne Kerns. Barbara is survived by the love of her life and soulmate of 59 years, Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown, nieces; Nancy Lynn (Perry) Wilson, Joetta (John) Talafous, Lisa (Michael) Willis and Holly Myers; cousins, William "Billy" (Barbara) Rusmisel of Claysville, Pa. Sister-in-law, Polly Rose; sister-in-law, Mary (Steve) Kaylor of Wiltshire Village, Mich; brother-in-law, Rev. Lewis (Anita) Johnston; step sister, Beverley Heid; several nieces and nephews, and friend, Michael (Frank) Barrett.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Gary Smith and Bishop Gerald Dombroski as officiating clergy. Private graveside services will be conducted at North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family may call Friday, March 6, 2020 form 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank Astoria Care Facility and Grace Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A special thank you to Dr. Goss and Dr. Bartram. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
