Barbara Jean Brown
Funeral services will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Gary Smith and Bishop Gerald Dombroski as officiating clergy. Private graveside services will be conducted at North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family may call (TONIGHT) Friday, March 6, 2020 form 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020