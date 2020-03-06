Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map

Barbara Jean Brown

Barbara Jean Brown Obituary
Barbara Jean Brown

Funeral services will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Community Presbyterian Church, E.P.C (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Gary Smith and Bishop Gerald Dombroski as officiating clergy. Private graveside services will be conducted at North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family may call (TONIGHT) Friday, March 6, 2020 form 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
