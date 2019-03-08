Home

Barbara Jean Myers of Acworth, Georgia, was born August 3, 1923 in Akron, Ohio, to William and Eliza Fraley; passed away at the age of 95 on February 19, 2019. Barbara was a resident of North Canton for over 30 years while employed by the Hoover Company. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Mervin P. Myers, Sr.; daughter, Pamela K. Hassell; brother, John

Fraley; and sister, Lenora Detweiler.

Barbara is survived by sons, Mervin P. Myers, Jr. and

Jeffrey L. Myers both of Indio, California; daughter-in-law,

Sue Myers also of Indio, California; and son-in-law, Joseph Hassell of Actworth, Georgia. She had four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A celebration of life is planned sometime in May in her home town of North Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019
