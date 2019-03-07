|
Barbara Jo South (nee Nelson) 1966-2019
52, of Canton passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019. She was born July 14, 1966 in Canton, Ohio to Richard and Jane Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Nelson. Barbara is survived by her mother, Jane Nelson; son Ryan Nelson; siblings, Donald (Judy) Nelson, Richard (Debra) Nelson, John (Debbie) Nelson, Debbie Greene, Diane (Tim) Reese and Lisa Saucier.
Barbara will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019