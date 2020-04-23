The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
BARBARA K. GREAVU


1949 - 2020
BARBARA K. GREAVU Obituary
Barbara K. Greavu

age 71, of Marion, and had recently moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born in Massillon on January 7, 1949, to the late Robert and Shirley (Baer) Hoffner. She was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School, where she was a Majorette for three years.

She Married Don Greavu on December 23, 1977 and they shared almost 45 years.

A private service will be held with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. For full obituary go to: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020
