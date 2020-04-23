|
Barbara K. Greavu
age 71, of Marion, and had recently moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born in Massillon on January 7, 1949, to the late Robert and Shirley (Baer) Hoffner. She was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School, where she was a Majorette for three years.
She Married Don Greavu on December 23, 1977 and they shared almost 45 years.
A private service will be held with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. For full obituary go to: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020