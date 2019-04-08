|
Barbara Koenig
age 90, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She lived in Canton, Ohio for the majority of her life until she moved to be closer to her children in 2018.
Beloved wife of the late John Koenig, loving mother of Debbie (Jim Frison) Koenig, Leslie Koenig, and Mark (Kate) Koenig, grandmother of Alex and Karl Koenig, dear sister of Tom (Sue) Bole.
She was a long time member of Canton Women's Club, Canton College Club, and TAG, a senior group at the Christ United Presbyterian Church in Canton.
The calling hours and services will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 530 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, Oh 44702 on Friday April 12. The calling hours are 10:00 am to 10:45 in the parlor and the service begins at 11:00 in the chapel. Graveside Services will be immediate family only. Flowers and/or donations are welcome. Please send donations to The American Diabetes Foundation www.diabetes.org/inmemory or call 800-342-2383.
Spring Grove, 513-853-1035
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019