BARBARA L. BEAMER
1936 - 2020
Barbara L. Beamer

age 84, of Canton, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness. She was born on January 13, 1936, in Nanticoke, PA, to the late John and Bernice (Lelakus) Cantwell. Barbara was in her senior year at Canton Central Catholic High School, and just prior to her graduation with the class of 1954, when she decided to enlist into the United States Marine Corps, and went on to M.C.R.D. Parris Island, S.C., and completed basic training and graduated with the woman recruit battalion, platoon 11-A, on September 9, 1954. Upon basic training graduation, Barbara was assigned duty at M.C.A.S. El Toro, Irvine, California.

Barbara is survived by one sister, Jean Carpenter of San Antonio, Texas; and brother, James Dillinger of Cedar Creek, TX. In addition she is survived by three children: Timothy Beamer of Perry Township, Colleen (Scott) Page of North Lawrence, and Trisha (John Sullivan) Hennessey of Perry Township; grandchildren: Ashley Beamer, Tim Mccloskey, Nick Mccloskey, Corey Page and Christopher (Melanie) Page; and her very special great grand-daughters: Lily Harris, Zoey Harris and Arabella Mccloskey.

Services with military recognition and a reflection of her Catholic faith will be private for the family. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
