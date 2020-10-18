Barbara L. Gross



88, of Greensburg, Ohio passed away on October 3, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Gross and her parents, Oscar and Marie Walser. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara is survived by her children, Deborah (Dale) Grant, Patricia (Doug) Julian, Robert A. Gross and Terry Gross; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at a later date for immediate family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store