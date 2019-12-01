|
Barbara L. (Saunders) Rupple
84, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Barb lived her whole life in Canton, where her circle of friends never stopped expanding. Barb was a friend to all. After graduating from Timken Vocational High School, where she was a Rockette, she worked as a legal secretary and she married the love of her life, Jim Rupple. After the birth of their sons, she became Den Mother, PTA Room Mother, trip organizer, and the mom who opened her home to hordes of kids. Meanwhile she worked at Sears until her retirement. Barb loved entertaining and there was always a place at her table for anyone who stopped by. Her generosity and kindness were pervasive. She will be remembered as the person who invited anyone who seemed to be alone, visited folks in the hospital, turned up with a gift or a casserole at just the right moment, and loved people deeply.
Barb now embarks on her new journey where she will join her husband, Jim, and sister Dottie who left this life ahead of her. Left to mourn her absence are her sons, David (Vicki) Rupple, Dennis (Mary Kay) Rupple, Douglas (Aimee) Rupple; step-daughter, Sandy Alves; grandchildren Christopher Rupple, James Rupple, Alexa Rupple, and Ronald Alves; great-granddaughter Mia Day, and sister Ruth (Saunders) Swartz.
In honoring her wishes Barbara will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 pm to 5 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm with Rev. Gary Smith, Funeral Celebrant officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the St. Jude's Hospital. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
