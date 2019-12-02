Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Barbara L. (Saunders) Rupple

Barbara L. (Saunders) Rupple Obituary
Barbara L. (Saunders) Rupple

In honoring her wishes Barbara will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 pm to 5 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm with Rev. Gary Smith, Funeral Celebrant officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the St. Jude's Hospital. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2019
