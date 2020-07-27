Barbara L. "Schmucker" Smith
Age 84, of Canton passed away on July 25, 2020, after fighting a courageous two year battle with cancer. She was born in Canton on September 30, 1935 to John & Luella Swearengin.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Schmucker and Gail Smith. Barb is survived by her three children, Blane (Kathy) Schmucker, Linda (Dan) Pierce, Blake (Kathy) Schmucker; three stepchildren, Susan (Fred) Weber, Mike (Peggy) Smith, and Phil (Cheryl) Smith; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mel & Pat Schmucker; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing and will need to wear a mask. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Warstler Cemetery. Donations in Barb's memory can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's or to Aultman Hospice. The family would like to thank her cancer doctor, Dr. Serena Singh for all her love and support for our mom and Aultman Hospice staff of Collette, Michelle, and Jennifer. And with our deepest gratitude to Dawn, her aide, and Pam Cook, Barb's niece, for their compassionate and loving care to her in her last few months. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
