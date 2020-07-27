1/1
Barbara L. "Schmucker" Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. "Schmucker" Smith

Age 84, of Canton passed away on July 25, 2020, after fighting a courageous two year battle with cancer. She was born in Canton on September 30, 1935 to John & Luella Swearengin.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Schmucker and Gail Smith. Barb is survived by her three children, Blane (Kathy) Schmucker, Linda (Dan) Pierce, Blake (Kathy) Schmucker; three stepchildren, Susan (Fred) Weber, Mike (Peggy) Smith, and Phil (Cheryl) Smith; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mel & Pat Schmucker; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing and will need to wear a mask. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Warstler Cemetery. Donations in Barb's memory can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's or to Aultman Hospice. The family would like to thank her cancer doctor, Dr. Serena Singh for all her love and support for our mom and Aultman Hospice staff of Collette, Michelle, and Jennifer. And with our deepest gratitude to Dawn, her aide, and Pam Cook, Barb's niece, for their compassionate and loving care to her in her last few months. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Warstler Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved