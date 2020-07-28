Or Copy this URL to Share

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing and will need to wear a mask.



Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Warstler Cemetery. Donations in Barb's memory can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's or to Aultman Hospice.



The family would like to thank her cancer doctor, Dr. Serena Singh for all her love and support for our mom. And with our deepest gratitude to Aultman Hospice staff of Collette, Michelle, and Jennifer, Dawn, her aide, and Pam Cook, Barb's niece, for their compassionate and loving care to her in her last few months.



Reed Funeral Home



Canton Chapel



330-477-6721

