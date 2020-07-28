1/
Barbara L. "Schmucker" Smith
{ "" }
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing and will need to wear a mask.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Warstler Cemetery. Donations in Barb's memory can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's or to Aultman Hospice.

The family would like to thank her cancer doctor, Dr. Serena Singh for all her love and support for our mom. And with our deepest gratitude to Aultman Hospice staff of Collette, Michelle, and Jennifer, Dawn, her aide, and Pam Cook, Barb's niece, for their compassionate and loving care to her in her last few months.

The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Warstler Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
