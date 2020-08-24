Barbara L. Washington
69, of Canton, Ohio, passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born November 29, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio, to the late James Lundy and Frances Archie.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Christian; sisters: Linda, Betty, Elizabeth and Sue. Barbara is survived by her husband, Burke Washington; children: Maletha Streeter, David Streeter and Yolanda Clinton; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters, Norma Jean and Catherine; brothers, Edward and Philip; favorite aunt, Bessie Goodson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In honoring Barbara's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721