1/1
BARBARA L. WASHINGTON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Washington

69, of Canton, Ohio, passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born November 29, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio, to the late James Lundy and Frances Archie.

She is preceded in death by her grandson, Christian; sisters: Linda, Betty, Elizabeth and Sue. Barbara is survived by her husband, Burke Washington; children: Maletha Streeter, David Streeter and Yolanda Clinton; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters, Norma Jean and Catherine; brothers, Edward and Philip; favorite aunt, Bessie Goodson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In honoring Barbara's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved