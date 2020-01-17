Home

Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Barbara Linn Mercer


1957 - 2020
Barbara Linn Mercer Obituary
Barbara Linn Mercer

of New Philadelphia passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on June 4, 1957 to John and Mary (Kerr) Elza. Barbara worked as an Administrative Assistant at TestAmerica and was a tax preparer for many years. She loved going to Disney with her family; enjoyed cross-stitching, reading, playing

cards and traveling.

She is survived by her father, John Elza of Whitmer, W.Va; two daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Stiller of Mineral City and Janet Wagner of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Jedediah Girard, Trent Stiller, Francesca Wagner and Isabella Wagner; three sisters, Jane (Larry) Frum, Lonell (Buck) Godfrey and Ellen Owens; one aunt, Sandy (Dwyer) Judy; severasl nieces and nephews and her wonderful dog, Sammy. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary; and sister, Alice Lambert.

Per Barbara's wishes, a cremation will take place. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to any Humane Society. An online memorial can be viewed at www-given-dawsonpaisleyfh.com.

Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, 740-622-1711
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020
