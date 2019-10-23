|
Barbara "Bobbie Shanks" Lyons
"Together Again"
age 79, of Canton passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019. She was born June 20, 1940 in Winona, WV to the late Samuel and Haddie Mae (Paytt) Shanks. Barbara was a member of East Canton Church of God. She was an avid gardener who loved her cats and enjoyed attending church, and shopping at thrift stores and yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brothers, George, Harry, Jack and Kenny Shanks; and three nephews. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Penny (Lyons) and James Waechter; sister, Maryanne Fletcher of NY; brother, Samuel Shanks, Jr. of Greenville, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, one hour before services at the funeral home. The family would like to express their gratitude to Oakhill Manor Skilled Nursing and Endcare Ohio Hospice for everything they did for Barbara.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019