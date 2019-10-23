Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara "Bobbie Shanks" Lyons


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara "Bobbie Shanks" Lyons Obituary
Barbara "Bobbie Shanks" Lyons

"Together Again"

age 79, of Canton passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019. She was born June 20, 1940 in Winona, WV to the late Samuel and Haddie Mae (Paytt) Shanks. Barbara was a member of East Canton Church of God. She was an avid gardener who loved her cats and enjoyed attending church, and shopping at thrift stores and yard sales.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brothers, George, Harry, Jack and Kenny Shanks; and three nephews. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Penny (Lyons) and James Waechter; sister, Maryanne Fletcher of NY; brother, Samuel Shanks, Jr. of Greenville, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, one hour before services at the funeral home. The family would like to express their gratitude to Oakhill Manor Skilled Nursing and Endcare Ohio Hospice for everything they did for Barbara.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now