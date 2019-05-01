Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of The Lakes
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Burns


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara M. Burns Obituary
Barbara M. Burns

Barbara Johnson

McKenna Macera Burns, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 30, 2019. She was born on Feb. 1, 1935 in Marion, N.Y. She was 84 years old. She was survived by her husband, John C. Burns of Canton, Ohio, (formerly of Ithaca, N.Y.) who then joined her on April 19, 2019. Her Children, Judy (Michael) Coles, Timothy (Valerie) McKenna, Marina Braun, Elizabeth Burns, and Mimi (Tom Stahl) Burns; her sisters, Sandy (Don) Sweigart, and Donna Holly; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Lois and Clarence Johnson of Marion, N.Y; husband, Robert E. McKenna.

Barbara was active in the Ithaca Women's Club, Ithaca Music Club, a beloved piano teacher, choir director at Caroline Valley Federated Church, Bethel Grove Bible Church, and Christ Chapel, church musician and organist, founder of Christ Chapel, and a wedding coordinator. Barbara performed with the Savage Club as well as performances for St. Patrick's Day at varies venues with her husband Jack. After moving to Ohio, she was involved in the music ministry at Church of the Lakes in Massillon, Ohio, Harbor Lights, Lowell Church in Canton, Ohio, as well as teaching piano students to love the world of music.

A Memorial Service for Barbara and Jack is scheduled for May 23, 2019 at the Church of The Lakes, at 6 p.m. with a private family burial in Marion, N.Y. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the above mentioned organizations, or a . A Live feed will be available for the Service in Ohio. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.