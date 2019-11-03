|
|
Barbara M. Miller
age 69 of Massillon passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland. She was born in Canton, Ohio on October 7, 1950 to the late Albert and Crystal Mae Bendure. Barbara was a 1968 graduate of Hiland High School. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, David E. Miller and her sister, Bonnie Leighley.
Her faith was strong and she was a kind soul. Throughout her life, she had multiple places of employment, but was retired as a home health care advocate. Barb was blessed with many talents including sewing, baking, and stained glass work. Her passion was her home, lawn and garden, and she loved beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Bendure, sister Beverly Mears, nephew Brandon Masidonski, and beloved great-nieces Gianna and Miura. Many thanks to Steve and Diane Taylor, Davita Dialysis angels, and to Aultman Home Health for all your tender loving care.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barb's memory to Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach Street NE, Louisville, OH 44641) or Summit County Humane Society (7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019