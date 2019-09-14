Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
232 N. Wooster Ave
Strasburg, OH 44680
330-343-6132
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
140 South Bodmer Ave.
Strasburg, OH

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
140 South Bodmer Ave.
Strasburg, OH

Barbara N. Ritter


1936 - 2019
Barbara N. Ritter Obituary
Barbara N. Ritter

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg, 140 South Bodmer Ave., with Pastor Thomas K. Fryman Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Barbara may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019
