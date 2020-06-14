Barbara Schoman Achauer
Barbara Schoman Achauer

went to be with the Lord June 9, 2020 with her loving Son's at her side. Barbara was born in Canton, Ohio to her parents Benjamin S. Schoman and Grace M. Schoman. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. She attended Kent State University where she received her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and her Master's Degree in Reading from The University of Akron. Barbara taught at different grade levels in both Public (Whipple Heights and Lake Local) and Private (Canton Country Day School) schools during her teaching career. Barbara belonged to Canton Junior Sorosis and The Canton's Women's Club doing philanthropic work for her community. Barbara was in Rainbow Girls of the Masonic McKinley Lodge in Canton and also loved her modeling career. Barbara enjoyed volunteering at the Canton Civic Center for the Charge Basketball games, the Palace Theater and the Pantry at her church, Zion Lutheran Church in North Canton, Ohio. After her teaching career, Barbara worked as a Consumer Products Demonstrator at local food stores and membership clubs.

Preceding her in death were her husband Donald D. Achauer, parents Walter and Daisy, her sister Marilyn Jones and husband Robert H. Jones, cousin Carrie Klingensmith and other aunts and uncles. Surviving Barbara is her Sons Jeffrey. D. Achauer (Barbara) of Dublin, Ohio and David D. Achauer (Kathleen) of Kirkland, Ohio. Also, her grandchildren Ashley Ann Galante (Achauer) of Dublin, Ohio, Jason David Achauer of Cincinnati, Ohio and Samantha M. Achauer of Kirkland, Ohio.

Barbara was cremated with burial services in Forest Hill Cemetery on Cleveland Ave., North Canton, Ohio with Pastor William Weidenbach officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home at a later date. The new date and time will be published in this newspaper prior to the Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Heart Association and the Zion Lutheran Church Pantry in North Canton.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
