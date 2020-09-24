My family is thinking of you at this difficult time. We loved Aunt Barbara, and I was so sad to hear of her passing. I have many fond memories of growing up with your family. Sending prayers. For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:35, 37- 39

Donna Fabrizio

Family