BARBARA (KOSIOREK) STEIGERWALD
1932 - 2020
Barbara Steigerwald (nee Kosiorek)

Age 87. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Edward Steigerwald, PhD. Loving mother of Susan Ruflin (Paul), Ann Smith (Rick, both deceased), Edward J (Christine), Paul (Cheryl), Mary O'Donnell (Terry) and Joan Murphy. Cherished grandmother of 14. Devoted great grandmother of six. Dearest sister of the following deceased: Irene Miodus and Alice Veyo.

Barb was a nurse in Labor and Delivery for over 20 years at Timken Mercy Hospital. She was an avid tennis and golf player and loved to swim. She loved her bridge and her many bridge clubs. She was giving of her time and volunteered at Gesu, Christ Child and the Red Cross to name a few. She was active in her community and enjoyed her involvement with the Walsh Women.

Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 26th., at The Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Hts. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's name are suggested to the church.

www.MaherMelbourne.com

Maher-Melbourne Funeral Home, 216-382-4500

Published in The Repository on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Gesu Church
SEP
26
Inurnment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maher-Melbourne Funeral Home
5236 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(216) 382-4500
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. Your sister Ann was my best friend and I think and pray for your family a lot. My sincere condolences .
Patti Spevak
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear family of Barb, I am extending my joy in having known Barb and her family as I was growing up. The summers I spent with her older children still fill me with gratitude for our shared journey. May your cherished memories sustain you also. Sending love.
Fran Steigerwakd
Family
September 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about Aunt Barb's passing. All the best to the Steigerwald family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Jeff Maloy
Jeffrey Maloy
September 21, 2020
My family is thinking of you at this difficult time. We loved Aunt Barbara, and I was so sad to hear of her passing. I have many fond memories of growing up with your family. Sending prayers. For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:35, 37- 39
Donna Fabrizio
Family
September 19, 2020
I am Ed"s cousin, Bonnie Beljon Grider. Whenever I visited Ohio, I would make sure I visited with Ed and Barb. Always enjoyed their company. I'm sorry for your loss and will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Grider
