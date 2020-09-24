Barbara Steigerwald (nee Kosiorek)
Age 87. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Edward Steigerwald, PhD. Loving mother of Susan Ruflin (Paul), Ann Smith (Rick, both deceased), Edward J (Christine), Paul (Cheryl), Mary O'Donnell (Terry) and Joan Murphy. Cherished grandmother of 14. Devoted great grandmother of six. Dearest sister of the following deceased: Irene Miodus and Alice Veyo.
Barb was a nurse in Labor and Delivery for over 20 years at Timken Mercy Hospital. She was an avid tennis and golf player and loved to swim. She loved her bridge and her many bridge clubs. She was giving of her time and volunteered at Gesu, Christ Child and the Red Cross to name a few. She was active in her community and enjoyed her involvement with the Walsh Women.
Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 26th., at The Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Hts. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's name are suggested to the church.
Arrangements by Maher-Melbourne Funeral Home of Northeast Ohio. www.MaherMelbourne.com
Maher-Melbourne Funeral Home, 216-382-4500