Elder Barnie Ciel (Kolbs) Allen
Passed away October 10, 2020. Born September 10, 1942, in N. Luverne, Alabama, to Barnie Kate (Parks) Kolbs and Willie Cleve Kolbs. Attendted Crechau Training School 1 thru 4 grades, returned to Canton, Ohio in 1952, attended Washington and Burns grade school. Graduated McKinley High School 1960.
Married William T. Allen January 27, 1963. Children: Rodney A. Allen, Jose D. Allen, Della D. Allen (Pheotis) Randle, William T. Allen Jr. and Mary Kate (Allen) Brown; grandchildren: Marse M. Allen, Carlyle T. Randle, Jose D. Allen, Jr., Rickey Brown III, Ashante K. Brown, Roland A. Randle, Lliyah M. Allen and Marquis A. Allen; great grandchildren: Da Shaun Brown, Kayelin William Thyrone Allen, RaMir Brown, Amari Irne Randle, Santana Randle and Aryn Thomas; sister, Margaret J. (Strong) Watkins; brothers, Willie Macke (Rosie) Kolbs and Lister Kolbs; brothers and sisters in-law, William T. Allen, Curtiss Allen, Jr., Marylin Allen Anthony, Hassie M. (Timothy) Poryor, John A. Allen, Joan Allen Bunner and Bonnie B. (Jerry) Allen. Barnie worked at Smith and Nephew/Perry Rubber Division for 21 years. Union Local 601 United Rubber workers. Loved working for the Union, Union Steward Trustee, Ex. Board, Vice President, President Health and Safety, Workers Comp and Treasurer for 12 years. Barnie attended St. Marks Baptist Church and served as church Trustee; Antioch Baptist Church under W. C. Henderson, loving called him her pops; Gethsemane Baptist Church under Rickey Brown, Sr. severing as treasure and Sunday School teacher; New Bethel Baptist Full Gospel under Larry G. Hamilton severing as Sunday School Superintendent, church treasurer. On May 12, 1999 Barnie was licensed to preach and was ordained on March 25, 2001 as Elder Barnie C. Allen. Later attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church under Dr. Emmett Lee. Barnie is preceded in death by her sister, Lula F. (Kolbs) Glass.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask are required. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
