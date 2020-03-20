|
Barry A. Quickel
age 77, of Canton passed peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following an extended illness. Born September 13, 1942 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Barry was self-employed.
Preceded in death by his father, Frank Quickel; mother and stepfather, Madeline and Bruce Lawhun. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marilyn Quickel; a daughter, Christine Quickel; a son, David Quickel; two stepdaughters, Lisa Runyon and Teresa Magnotta; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Zachary, Melea, Andrew, Tre, Raina, Dylan, Victoria, Hannah and Cyerra; two brothers, Myron (Sherry) Quickel, Bruce (Naomi) Lawhun; one sister, Sally (Rick) Carr; his beloved canine companion, Elsie. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020