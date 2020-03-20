Home

Barry A. Quickel


1942 - 2020
Barry A. Quickel Obituary
Barry A. Quickel

age 77, of Canton passed peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following an extended illness. Born September 13, 1942 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Barry was self-employed.

Preceded in death by his father, Frank Quickel; mother and stepfather, Madeline and Bruce Lawhun. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marilyn Quickel; a daughter, Christine Quickel; a son, David Quickel; two stepdaughters, Lisa Runyon and Teresa Magnotta; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Zachary, Melea, Andrew, Tre, Raina, Dylan, Victoria, Hannah and Cyerra; two brothers, Myron (Sherry) Quickel, Bruce (Naomi) Lawhun; one sister, Sally (Rick) Carr; his beloved canine companion, Elsie. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

There will be a private family graveside service.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
