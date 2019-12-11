|
Barry L. Betz
Age 80, of North Canton, went home to be with Jesus on December 9, 2019. He was born July 30, 1939 in Canton, son to the late Henry R. and Betty E. (Irwin) Betz. He owned his own business for 20 years until 1984. Barry was a master carpenter and cabinet maker and retired from Hughes Kitchens in 2004 after 15 years. He was a faithful member of Canton First Friends Church. He served as a board member and past president at Springwood Lake Campground. Barry was active in Stark County wrestling, especially in North Canton where he enjoyed photographing the wrestling teams both locally and at the state level. This accomplishment earned him a spot in the Stark County Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother and nothing meant more to him than his family and his faith. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Gloria G. (Galasso) Betz; six children, Timothy Betz (Kim), Gail Betz (David), Thomas Betz (Nancy), Valerie Harsh (Dan), Ted Betz (Chasity), Michelle Tates (Dave); 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves sister, Shirley Geitgey (Bill) and brother, Jerry Betz.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Canton First Friends Church. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit
