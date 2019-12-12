Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Barry L. Betz

Barry L. Betz Obituary
Barry L. Betz

Funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Canton First Friends Church. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
