Barry L. Betz
Funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Canton First Friends Church. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019