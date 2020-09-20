1/
BARRY ROSE
Barry Rose

age 69, formerly of North Canton, OH, passed away on September 5, 2020.

Beloved husband of Carol Rose; devoted father of Ben (Whitney Britenbucher), Laura (Rory Howe) and Gary; loving grandfather to Charlie, Maddox, Cecilia and Daphne. Barry is also survived by sisters, Karen Morgan and Audrey Roller. Barry was born in Washington, DC, and spent his childhood years in Silver Spring, MD. He was educated at Emory University and received his M.D. from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. A dedicated radiologist and educator, he retired from Aultman Hospital after 28 years, many of which he served as the program's residency director. He was driven by his love of family and concern for others. He had a passion for music, singing in his synagogue's choir and performing in several musicals. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

A private burial has taken place. The family requests that donations be made in Barry's memory either to: Shaaray Torah Synagogue, 432 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709 or Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
