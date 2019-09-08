Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEATRICE GREENLEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEATRICE M. GREENLEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEATRICE M. GREENLEE Obituary
Beatrice M. Greenlee (nee Queen)

age 85. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Cindy Jones (Tom), Craig (Kristen) and the late Charlene Mondul (Dennis, living); cherished grandmother of 11; dear great-grandmother of 8; treasured sister of Harold Queen (Jean), Wayne Queen (Linda), predeceased by 5 sisters and 3 brothers; caring aunt of many and friend of all.

A sixty two year resident of Northfield Village she served for over 20 years on Village council, was a Sunday School teacher, and an active member of numerous community organizations.

Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. VISITATION MONDAY 2-8 P.M. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery. Tributes may be made to Walton Hills Church of Christ, 7166 Dunham Rd. Walton Hills, OH. 44164.

Ferfolia, (330) 467-4500
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEATRICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now