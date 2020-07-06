1/1
Beatrice Shirley Pearlman
1919 - 2020
Beatrice Shirley (Rosker) Pearlman

Was born in Akron, Ohio on November 18, 1919, to Morris and Gussie Rosker and passed away in Mequon, Wis. on July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Fannie (Rosker) Freedman; and brothers, Samuel and Benjamin Rosker. In Massillon, Ohio she attended public schools and graduated from Washington High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a violinist for the School Orchestra. Following High School, she attended Business School. When Beatrice married Leo Pearlman in 1943 the couple moved to Canton, Ohio where they raised three children, Melvyn & Gary Pearlman, and Cindy (Pearlman) Benjamin. Beatrice is also survived by six grandchildren, Lisa Pearlman, Allan Pearlman, Leslie (Pearlman) Rutberg, Jonathan Pearlman, Ariel Benjamin, and Nadav Benjamin. Following Leo's death in 1975 Beatrice remained in Canton where she worked as a Bank Teller and later acquired a Real Estate License. She was an active member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue. She volunteered as a Grey Lady at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She became a close companion to her lifelong friend Benjamin Hirsch, taking many trips and working at his business, Summit Equipment & Supplies.

Beatrice was gifted in business and mathematical skills that she used to facilitate a comfortable and healthy lifestyle for her family. She managed her own home and finances until her early 90's. In 2012 she became a resident in assisted living at Windsor Medical Center in North Canton, Ohio and later moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to be closer to her daughter Cindy and son Melvyn. In 2019 Beatrice enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends. She resided at Eastcastle Assisted living until she required medical care at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on June 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at Canton Hebrew Cemetery with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. The funeral can be viewed live at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook. Memorials may be made to Shaaray Torah Synagogue.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Canton Hebrew Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
