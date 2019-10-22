Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
Beatrice Sirak


1924 - 2019
Beatrice Sirak Obituary
Beatrice Sirak

Age 95, passed away at her home in West Palm Beach, Fla., on October 19. Bea was born in Canton, October 2, 1924, to Ida and Dan Factor.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stan. She is survived by her three children, daughter Jane Sirak of Winston Salem, N.C.; sons, Mark (Marsha) and Gary (Linda) of Canton; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Holz of Columbus; Jeff (Lindsay) Sirak of Hudson; and Max Sirak of Keystone, Colo.; and four great-grandchildren. Bea graduated from McKinley High School and attended Kent State University. She was a life-time member of Temple Israel, Temple Sisterhood and Hadassah. She was a member of Arrowhead Country Club and the Lands of the President Country Club in Florida. Bea loved flowers, especially orchids, playing card games, and Heggy's chocolates. She especially loved having her family visit her in Florida. Bea will be missed by all who loved her. A special thank-you to care-giver and companion Miriam Cleary.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Israel at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sirak Philanthropic Fund of the Canton Jewish Community Federation, or Temple Israel, both at 432 30th St. NW, Canton 44709.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
