Becca S. Rice
Becca S. Rice, age 70, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on November 4, 1948, to William R. and Elizabeth (Gahagan) Zingler. She attended Hoover High School and Kent State University, where she graduated in 1976. She lived most of her life in North Canton, Ohio, and loved her work and all of her clients at Stark County DD. Becca enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit her children and grandchildren; tending to flowers; and their animals, Cooper and Bes. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. During her battle with amyloidosis, Becca was supported by her family and friends. She fought a hard battle and was blessed with the best care team from Cleveland Clinic and Aultman Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jon Rice; children, Colin (Erin) Rice of Nashville, TN; and Lindsay (Johnny) DeFrances of Myrtle Beach, SC; three sisters: Debby Lea of North Canton, OH, Holly Jeffries of Ladson, SC, and Nancy Cowgill of Carrollton, TX; three grandchildren: Tyler and Gianna DeFrances, and Meredith Rice; plus, nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Becca donated her body to Cleveland Clinic for medical research. There will be no calling hours but a private celebration of her life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to an animal rescue in Becca's honor or a .
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019