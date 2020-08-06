1/
Becky Hershberger
1947 - 2020
Becky Hershberger

73, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Owensboro, Ky., on May 16, 1947 to the late Sylvester "Shorty" and Glenna Faye (Poiles) Nicely and married Vernon Hershberger on June 5, 1965 and he survives. She was an active member of the Zion Reformed Church in Winesburg where she enjoyed working in the kitchen.

In addition to her husband, Vernon, she is survived by daughters, Connie Enochs and Vickie (Michael) Sees; grandchildren, Charlie Hershberger and Kate Sees; sisters, Betty (Bob) Harker and Pat Musgrave; and a brother, Winiford (Rhonda) Nicely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bobby Harker and a brother, Charlie.

Following her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
