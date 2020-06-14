Belinda E. "Lynn" Adkins
Age 61, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born May 16, 1959 in Hampton, Va., a daughter of the late Everette and Shirley (Clark) Bunting, grew up in Fox Hill, Va., and was a Waynesburg resident since 1988. Lynn was a 1977 graduate of Kecoughtan High School. She and her whole family were employed by 7-Eleven in Virginia. She belonged to a lady's card club. Lynn would do anything to help anyone, but she would also tell you what you needed to hear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tiffany Mae Adkins; a brother, Everette "Bubba" Bunting, Jr; her in-laws, Jim and Joan Adkins; a brother-in-law, Brian Adkins, and a cousin, Ryan Adkins. Lynn is survived by her husband, James R. Adkins II, with whom she celebrated their 36th Wedding Anniversary on April 4th; two sons, Jeff Adkins, and Kenny (Holly) Adkins; one sister, Debbie (Doug) West; one brother, Butch (Debbie) Bunting; three sisters-in-law, Sue Mutigli, Becky Adkins, and Amy Adkins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
According to Lynn's wishes there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Belinda Adkins memory may be made for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Research at: Baby 1st Network, 1324 North Superior St., Toledo, OH 43604. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.