Belinda E. "Lynn" Adkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belinda E. "Lynn" Adkins

Age 61, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born May 16, 1959 in Hampton, Va., a daughter of the late Everette and Shirley (Clark) Bunting, grew up in Fox Hill, Va., and was a Waynesburg resident since 1988. Lynn was a 1977 graduate of Kecoughtan High School. She and her whole family were employed by 7-Eleven in Virginia. She belonged to a lady's card club. Lynn would do anything to help anyone, but she would also tell you what you needed to hear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tiffany Mae Adkins; a brother, Everette "Bubba" Bunting, Jr; her in-laws, Jim and Joan Adkins; a brother-in-law, Brian Adkins, and a cousin, Ryan Adkins. Lynn is survived by her husband, James R. Adkins II, with whom she celebrated their 36th Wedding Anniversary on April 4th; two sons, Jeff Adkins, and Kenny (Holly) Adkins; one sister, Debbie (Doug) West; one brother, Butch (Debbie) Bunting; three sisters-in-law, Sue Mutigli, Becky Adkins, and Amy Adkins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

According to Lynn's wishes there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Belinda Adkins memory may be made for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Research at: Baby 1st Network, 1324 North Superior St., Toledo, OH 43604. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved