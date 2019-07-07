|
Belva Irene Schaffter
Together Again
Age 96, formerly of East Canton, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 in Bethany Pointe Health Campus, Anderson, Ind. She was born February 26, 1923 in Cambridge, N.Y. to the late Howard and Victoria (Brackin) Dodds. She was a graduate of Anderson University, Anderson, Ind. where she received her degree in music. She was a former member of the East Canton Church of God where she assisted her husband, Rev. Charles Schaffter in his ministry for 28 years. Belva was active with the Women of the Church of God, served as pianist and choir director for many years. She and her husband also served a church in Columbus, Ind. for five years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Schaffter in 1999; one daughter, Charlene Bradway; one sister, Barbara Clark. Belva is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Beth Schaffter; son-in-law, Rev. Ray Bradway; four grandchildren, Carla (Trevis) Hutchinson, Kevin (Mandy Smith) Bradway, Andrea (Brandon) Lien and Lauren Schaffter; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Trevin and Carter Hutchinson.
Funeral services will be Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Thursday at the church (9-11 a.m.) Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Rittman Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Canton Church of God. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019