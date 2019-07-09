Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Canton Church of God
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
East Canton Church of God
Burial
Following Services
Rittman Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Belva Irene Schaffter

Belva Irene Schaffter Obituary
Belva Irene

Schaffter

Funeral services will be Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Thursday at the church (9-11 a.m.) Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Rittman Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Canton Church of God. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019
