|
|
|
Belva Irene
Schaffter
Funeral services will be Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Thursday at the church (9-11 a.m.) Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Rittman Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Canton Church of God. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019