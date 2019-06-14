|
|
Ben A. Troyer, Sr.
age 77, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, due to an accident. He was born in Uniontown on December 3, 1941, to the late Andy Sr. and Erma (Sommers) Troyer. He married his school sweetheart, Elizabeth "Betty" (Troyer) on July 25, 1961. He was a retired finish
carpenter and muck farmer. He
loved spending time with his family, was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making items for family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; children: Ben Jr., Valenna and John Marshall, Heather and Mike Helfer, Heidi and Tony Gingerich; grandchildren: Corey Wagler, John Marshall, Jr. and Rachelle (Jeff) Lewis, HM2 Corbin Coblentz, Brenden Coblentz, Bryson Helfer, Zack Helfer, Courtney Gingerich; great-granddaughter, Audrey Lewis; eight siblings: Mark (Mary), Lloyd, Rachel (Fred) Penner, Cathy (Kevin) Dirk, Edith (Tim) Buck, Ruth (Martin) Schmidt, Tom (Janice), and Luke (Lena) Troyer. Preceded in death by sister Karen Kohen.
Calling hours are (TODAY) Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Chapel. Funeral services are Saturday 10 a.m. in the church, with Pastor John Marshall officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on June 14, 2019