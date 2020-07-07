1/1
Ben Battista
Ben Battista

96, of Canton, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Canton Christian Home. Born in New Castle, Pa. on July 25, 1923, a son of the late Henry and Rose (Baptiste) Battista, also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Battista, Bennie Battista; two sisters, Adeline Di Battista and Esther Hendrix. Employed for many years as a salesman at Ohio Battery and Ignition Company of Canton before retiring in 1988, also a member of UNIQUE Business Club of Canton. Served in the U.S. Army as a PFC in WWII.

Besides his wife, Mary (Serena) Battista, married May 4th, 1946; he is survived by daughter, Sandy (Fred) Schumacher, of North Canton; son, Jim (Linda) Battista, of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Stella Torcasio, of Canton; brother, Bob Battista, of Massillon; three grandchildren, Anne (Brian) Livingston, Rocco Battista, Katy Wade; three great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jack Livingston and James Wade.

A private entombment service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Canton Christian Home. The family extends gratitude to Canton Christian Home for their sincere, heartfelt care. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Jul. 7, 2020.
