Ben Battista96, of Canton, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Canton Christian Home. A private entombment service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Canton Christian Home. The family extends gratitude to Canton Christian Home for their sincere, heartfelt care. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293