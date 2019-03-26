|
Ben L. Keim 1939-2019
age 79, of North Canton, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday March 24, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1939 in Uniontown to the late Levi and Catherine (Miller) Keim. He met and married Kathryn Borntrager on May 27, 1961. He worked in the building trades and retired after 22 years from maintenance for Hartville Kitchen.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Kathryn; children Scott Keim of WA, Victoria (Luke) Helmuth of KS, Melanie (Mark) Snyder of North Canton; grandchildren Rebecca, Joshua and Alivia Snyder; siblings Leona (Wayne) Troyer, Katie (Jerry) Potter, Alta Bates; sisters-in-law Emma and Jean Keim; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister Anna Miller and brothers Raymond and Lester Keim.
Calling hours are Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services (Thursday 10-11 a.m.) all at Evermore Community Church. Services are Thursday 11 a.m. with Pastors Luke Helmuth, Butch Nisly and Bruce Jacobson officiating. Final resting place is the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to www.calvarychapelhutchinson.org for missions.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019